Aaron Watson to make stop in hometown of Amarillo

Aaron Watson will make a stop in his hometown for a special in-store signing at Walmart (4215 Canyon Dr.) in Amarillo, on Friday, Feb. 24th at 12:00 p.m.

Watson’s album Vaquero (BIG Label/Thirty Tigers) is set for release the same day.

In 2015, Watson's 10th studio album The Underdog debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart marking the first time an independent, male country artist had ever debuted at the top spot.

Over the last 17 years, Watson has built his career one fan at a time, night after night, and album-by-album. Now more than ever, he is a force to contend with selling out shows across Texas and beyond and performing to capacity crowds internationally.

This year, he marks a major milestone as the headliner opening night at Rodeo Houston. It’s been a slow and steady climb, but one thing is clear, the integrity and principals that lie beneath all the hard work and perseverance have remain unchanged.

For more information on his new music and tour, visit www.alleyesmedia.com/aaron-watson.

