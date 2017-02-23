Lyft added to Amarillo's ride-sharing services

The Tucumcari Police Department needs your help locating a woman believed to be involved in a shop lifting incident.
The Stinnett Police Department reports that children in the area are participating in what is known as "The Choking Game."
The Shamrock community is coming together to celebrate the return of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya.
Two teams of railroaders on the morning of June 28 left on trips that would end in twisted, burning wreckage near Panhandle - three people dead, one injured.
Lakes across the Panhandle are preparing for large crowds this Memorial weekend but one lake is offering a new event for visitors.
