Beerology: Science on Tap this weekend

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is having a fundraiser this weekend for adults only. This Saturday, Feb. 25, is their annual Beerology: Science on Tap event.

Leave the kids at home and head to the Discovery Center to brew up some fun for those of us 21 and older.

This has been a favorite for several years with the 21 and older crowd and is very unique for a night out, and as a fundraiser it also helps the DHDC bring in funds to assist its educational and community programs.

Education Director Kyle Hadley showed us multiple experiments and exhibits that will be on tap this weekend. Some included; Yeast Farts - A version of Elephant Toothpaste that demonstrates where beer fizz comes from. Beer Pong provided by Axigent Technologies. Who will be crowned the Beer Pong Champ? As well as, “Beat the Bartender”, see if you can you beat the bartenders at their best game.

There are multiple other experiments and fun activities to take part in at the event.

Bar Tricks - Try these popular bar tricks that seem to defy the laws of gravity!

Bottle Cap Art - transform your yellow bottle cap magnet into a fun design.

Listen to Beer Chemistry presentations by Budweiser.

Bar Z Winery will demonstrate the barrel aging and fermentation of wine.

Watch beer-making demonstrations by Long Wooden Spoon.

An Opportunity to win: 4 Tickets to ‘Brain Candy’ at the Civic Center - March 30th.

Enjoy live music by Brandon Todd.

Discover After Dark is a series of adults-only events. You can expect an evening of adult beverages and delicious food, at this unique themed party, which also incorporates science fun into the evening.

The beverages for the evening include wine and beer, including some specialty beers provided by Budweiser. Fireslice Pizzeria is slated to provide beer-inspired cuisine for the evening.

You will want want to hop over to Beerology this weekend, tickets are 50 for non members and 40 dollars for members but remember you have to be 21 or older to attend.

For tickets and more information call 806-355-9547 or visit Beerology 2017.



