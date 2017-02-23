RECALL ALERT: Chemical leak from children's toy causes massive recall

A chemical hazard is the cause for more than 400,000 toy frogs being recalled Thursday by Moose Pets company.

Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys have a battery issue that puts children in danger. The company says when the button batteries are removed the battery chemicals can leak.

The firm has received at least 17 reports with two children having to visit the E.R.

The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216. The toy frogs were sold in pink, blue and green colors.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and contact Moose Toys at 844-575-0340 or online at www.moosetoys.com for a free replacement.

