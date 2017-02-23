RECALL ALERT: Cutlery knives pulled from shelf after thousands of broken blades reported

The company Calphalon is recalling about 2 million of their cutlery knives Thursday morning after reports of blades breaking.

There have been more than three thousand reports of the knives breaking during use, 27 different reports of finger and hand lacerations.

The recall involves Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon 800-809-7267 or online at www.calphalon.com for a replacement cutlery product.

