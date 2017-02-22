Woman finds shirt on car, warning goes viral

It's the picture seen round Facebook and the chilling warning that goes along with it.

19-year-old Ashley Hardacre in Michigan was leaving work when she saw a random flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper. She did not take the time to remove it, instead she locked her doors and drove away thinking it could be some sort of trap.

Now she's warning women to be more alert in parking lots.

"Even if it wasn't intentions to have someone do this to me, it can still happen to others," said Hardacre.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas agrees and thinks women in our area should be more cautious while in a parking lot.

"The minute you say it won't happen to me is probably when it's going to happen," said Sheriff Thomas. "You really need to be aware of what's going on behind you and beside you. If you don't feel comfortable turn around and go back inside."

Sheriff Thomas says criminals are getting more and more gutsy to get your attention.

"They have the time, all day long to sit and think of what they can come up with next," Sheriff Thomas. "That's why we always have to be on one sharper than they are."

There are some ways to keep yourself safe. When you're walking to your car, whether it's day or night, you should check out your surroundings in case you see anything unusual. You also want to make sure you have your keys in your hand.

"That way you're not having to fumble in your purse or in your pocket trying to find your keys," said Thomas.

Thomas also suggest having a little flashlight put it on your key chain so you can have some light, having a whistle, and parking under a light pole.

