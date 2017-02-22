Officials preparing for sand drags event this weekend

People from around the panhandle have begun setting up for this weekend's annual sand drags event, that usually draws thousands.

If you're from the area, you likely know all about the sand drags. But know there is going to be a little more going on this year, to ensure your's and everyone else's safety while you're having fun

"Really excited." Kanin Marshall isn't the only one feeling this way.

People have already set up camp alongside the Canadian River for their annual sand drags event, bringing out ATVs, dune buggies, big trucks and other motors. And the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be working hard to ensure safety throughout the weekend, especially considering the large crowd they are expecting.

"We'll of course have an active patrol," says Game Warden Mike Wheat. "We'll also be using a helicopter at certain times of the day and we'll have ATVs ourselves, some of our guys will be on ATVs."

Another reminder...you must have an Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) decal if you're a rider. If you shouldn't do it in a car, you shouldn't do it at the drags, including drinking and driving. And narcotics canines will also be a part of this year's enforcement, to sniff out anything suspicious.

"It's 99 percent of the people out here who follow the rules, are super people, are doing what they're supposed to be doing and are operating safely," says Wheat. "And so we're just looking for that one percent of people that cause the majority of the problems."

Plan on making a fire to cook food or for heat? No problem.

But keep this in mind...

"All fires have to be in a closed, medal container with a type of grate that will prevent the embers from leaving that container maybe starting a fire somewhere else," says Game Warden Shane Lewis.

But you are also reminded to use the proper equipment including seat belts and helmets and keep a special eye on any children. All in all, officials want you to have fun, but do it safely.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office and DPS will also be taking part in this enforcement.

