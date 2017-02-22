"Barrel-Chested Bandit" captured in Arizona

We now know the identity of the man dubbed the "Barrel-Chested Bandit" now that he has been captured.

According to the FBI, 50-year-old Anthony James Lane is accused of robbing multiple banks in area states, two of which were here in Amarillo.

FBI agents and the Tucson Police Department arrested Lane on Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona, connecting him to 11 bank robberies in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado between August of last year and the latest this month.

After seeing media coverage, Lane's co-workers in Tucson contacted the FBI to inform them they believed he was the suspect.

He admitted to robbing the banks, but was only charged with the robbery in Arizona. We will keep you updated with charges that arise from the robberies in Texas.

