Special needs children express themselves through dance

A recent partnership between the Turn Center and Lone Star Dance Academy is giving a special group of kids a chance to dance.

Once a week, an instructor from the academy gives free dance lessons to children.

These children have special disabilities which parents feel can sometimes limit their chance to join extra curricular activities.

"This gives them a chance to be in an environment that feels safe for them, so they really get a chance to express themselves and just really shine," said Development Director for the Turn Center, Taylor Pedigo.

The dance classes started in February and so far, have been a great success.

Right now, the classes range from 10 to 12 students, both boys and girls.

"We want our kids to be independent and out in the community as they get older," said Director of Therapy, Regan Hall. "We want the children to be able to do what all their peers and all their friends do."

Parents agree that the dance lessons have had a positive impact on their children.

"It is so exciting for us to bring her here because we get to see her express herself in ways we have never seen before," parent Eleazar Cantu said. "This opened up a window of opportunity for her to be able to joyfully excel in what she loves to do best and that is dancing."

The dance class offers each child a chance to engage with other students, and it also helps them with their therapy needs.

"They are learning ballet and having fun, and as therapist we like it because they are learning how to be more coordinated, gaining strength and keeping all the muscles and tendons loose," Hall said.

Although the lessons are still fairly new, both organizations hope students will take the skills they learned beyond the dance floor and into their daily activities.

