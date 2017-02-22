Good Scout Lunch Keynote Speaker Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is the president and the chief executive officer of Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, which is responsible for the management and operation of the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A Bechtel executive, Smith joined CNS in 2014 to serve as the CNS chief operating officer and manage the operations of both sites.

Smith has more than 36 years of prior technical and managerial leadership experience within the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. He performed significant roles in planning and implementing the consolidation of the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory and Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory into a single organization and, in 2014, applied that experience to initiate the consolidation of Pantex and Y-12 under one U.S. Department of Energy contract.

Smith’s career has been focused on leading disciplined nuclear operations and improving performance in high-risk environments. His technical background includes design; development; and fabrication of reactor control drive mechanisms, steam generators and refueling equipment.

Smith holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and has completed various project management and leadership development programs with Westinghouse, Bechtel and the University of Michigan. Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC operates the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration. CNS comprises member companies Bechtel National, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Services, Inc.; Orbital ATK, Inc.; and SOC LLC, with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. as a teaming subcontractor.

Source: Golden Spread Council