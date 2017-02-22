Burning car starts grass fire on Loop 335 and Eastern

Potter County officials say a grass fire broke out on Loop 335 and Eastern after a car caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. the driver of the vehicle pulled over when the car started to overheat, it then caught fire starting a small grass fire.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames shortly after.

The driver and passengers were able to get out of the car before it ignited and no injuries were reported.

