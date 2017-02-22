Chase Tower Run to benefit the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund

This Saturday participants will run up the stairs to the top of the Chase Tower, and it's all for a great cause.

The money raised benefits the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund is in memory of Brandy Lee Leard who lost her life at a young age to a congenital heart defect.

"It took me a number of years to figure out how to deal with my daughters death," says Brandy's father and founder of the scholarship fund, Charlie Leard."

"I figured out that every parent is a parent their whole life. Well, I didn't get to finish that job. So this is the way I finish the work, through the scholarship fund that's the reason I started the memorial."

Her parents started a scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors or GED recipients from Amarillo or Canyon, and must be expecting a baby or actively involved in parenting a child and have a desire to go to college.

It may sound tough running up the stairs of the tower but the run is only about 2 miles.

If you are interested in running to the top of Amarillo the cost to participate is 40 dollars, which includes brunch at the Amarillo Club.

If you are not able to run the tower you can still donate to the scholarship and have brunch with the participants for 15 dollars

The run is Saturday, Fed. 25 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Chase Tower on 600 S Tyler.

For more information call Center City of Amarillo at 806-372-6744 or to register visit getmeregistered.com





