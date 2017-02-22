Repairs to close, slow major Amarillo streets - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Repairs to close, slow major Amarillo streets

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Amarillo says drivers should expect delays on several streets beginning Wednesday morning.

Access to westbound Hillside Road from the southbound Interstate 27 frontage road will be closed for street repairs.

Hillside from Bell and Western streets will also have various lane closures. 

All lanes will reopen after the work is complete Thursday evening.

