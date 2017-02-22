Repairs to close, slow major Amarillo streets

The City of Amarillo says drivers should expect delays on several streets beginning Wednesday morning.
Access to westbound Hillside Road from the southbound Interstate 27 frontage road will be closed for street repairs.
Hillside from Bell and Western streets will also have various lane closures.
All lanes will reopen after the work is complete Thursday evening.
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 26
One man was indicted today after a traffic stop in Gray County led to a Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy finding five kilograms of methamphetamine.
Early Friday morning Amarillo fire crews worked to battle a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western St.
Our local Make-A-Wish Office is granting more wishes than ever before because more doctors are referring sick children in need.
After a teenage girl was hit by a train in Canadian, an organization is working with her parents to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings.
