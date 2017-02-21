WTAMU highlighting engineering department for National Engineering Week

For National Engineering Week, West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is hosting events to highlight different engineering disciplines students can pursue.

From Feb. 20 until Feb. 23, WT's engineering department is holding fun competitive activities for all students to participate in, that showcase career fields students can purpose within the department.

This is the first event of its kind to be held on campus that involves mechanical, electrical and civil engineering.

"The main motivation behind this is to get students to interact with other disciplines, be a team and still work on the project," said WTAMU electrical engineering assistant professor, Anitha Subburaj.

All students are encouraged to take part in these activities, where they will create anything from paper planes to candy buildings.

Each exercise will teach students about mechanics and the economic impact in real life projects.

Professors hope this initiative will not only interest engineering students, but also attract students for other departments.

"Right now, I am in mechanical engineering, and I love it," said Emily Hurst, WTAMU student. "Engineering has an umbrella of opportunities that you can go into after you graduate, if I want to continue education or go straight into the work force."

The engineering department has more than six different disciplines of study and has more than 600 students enrolled in engineering and computer sciences and is continuing to grow outside of the campus.

The department now provides classes at the Amarillo Center and hopes to add another masters program by fall.

Though the department is seeing growth, the need for engineers in Texas is still great.

"Talking about the future, as you all know, we have many mechanical companies in the area and electrical engineering, we have around 300 companies inside Texas alone, so the job opportunities are plenty if a student pursues a career," said Subburaj.

