Police identify Amarillo National Bank robbery suspect

Police have identified the suspect who attempted to rob Amarillo National Bank's North Branch location.

Lashondra Deniece Sandoval-Martin, 31, entered the bank, located at 712 North Taylor St., around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, stating that she was going to commit a robbery.

Immediately after that, a male bank employee entered the room.

When the female suspect turned toward the male, her "weapon," a large water gun, made contact with him accidentally.

He realized it was not a real gun and tried to detain or control the suspect.

Sandoval-Martin resisted and broke away, dropping the water gun as she fled back out the front door.

She was detained as she tried to enter the pickup.

When police arrived, officers saw a female matching the description of the robbery suspect approaching or getting into a white Dodge flatbed style pickup that was parked in front of the bank and took her into custody.

Officers learned that the white Dodge pickup had just been stolen from a business on Amarillo Boulevard East a few minutes earlier.

An employee of the company that owns the Dodge had left it running or left the keys in the vehicle, which allowed the suspect to take it and use it in this robbery.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

