Tascosa High School student receives Congressional Medal

Talon Lewis, a sophomore at Tascosa High School, has received a Congressional Medal.

Congressman Mac Thornberry, presented Lewis with the award and even took to his personal Facebook page to congratulate the student saying,"Talon worked diligently to meet the goals set out by the award in service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition. It gives me great hope to meet future leaders who are committed to serving others such as Talon."

The Congressional Award Program is a chance for young people to challenge themselves to achieve personal goals.

To receive the bronze medal, the recipient must complete 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness, and one night and two days of expedition or exploration.

Anyone is eligible to work towards the requirements to receive and award such this. To learn more about those requirements, visit the Congressional Award's website.

