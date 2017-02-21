Neglect of Keurig defect comes with hefty price tag, $5.8 million in penalties

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., of Waterbury, Vermont, is agreeing to pay a $5.8 million civil penalty to the government.

The penalty settles charges that Keurig knowingly failed to report a defect and unreasonable risk of serious injury to CPSC immediately with Keurig MINI Plus Brewing Systems, as required by federal law.

Between 2010 and 2014, Keurig received about 200 reports of hot water, coffee, and coffee grounds spraying out of the brewers.

In more than 100 of these incidents, consumers suffered burn-related injuries to their faces, hands, and bodies.

Some of these injuries were severe and resulted in second and third-degree burns.

In addition to paying a penalty, Keurig has agreed to develop, implement and maintain a compliance program that is designed to ensure that the company complies with the Consumer Product Safety Act.

Keurig recalled about 6.6 million MINI Plus brewers in December 2014.

The brewers were sold at Kmart, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.keurig.com, www.greenmountaincoffee.com, and www.keurig.ca from December 2009 through December 2014 for about $100.

Keurig’s settlement of this matter does not constitute an admission of CPSC staff’s charges.

The penalty agreement has been accepted provisionally by the Commission by a 4 to 1 vote.

Source: cpsc.gov