City of Amarillo offers mobile, adult immunization clinic

The City of Amarillo’s Public Health department is offering an adult immunization clinic Thursday, Feb. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1306 Amarillo Blvd. East.

While supplies last, vaccines available include Pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), Varicella (chickenpox), Flu, Td (tetanus and diphtheria), HPV (human papillomavirus), Meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured are eligible to participate.

The immunizations are $5 for one and $10 for two or more. No eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away for inability to pay.

If available, please bring current immunization/shot record.

For more information about the mobile adult immunization clinic, contact Brandy Fox at (806) 378-6348 or brandy.fox@amarillo.gov. Make sure to “Like” the Public Health department’s Facebook page at http://bit.ly/AmarilloPublicHealth.

Source: City of Amarillo