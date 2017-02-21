Sargento expands cheese recall over listeria concerns

A recall has expanded after cheese maker Sargento added seven additional products to the list of possibly contaminated cheeses.

It was just over a week ago that the company learned of possible bacteria in some of their products.

The recall is due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination in Longhorn Colby cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus. Sargento says the company has terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus "out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers."

Seven new products are now added to the list of seven cheeses initially recalled on February 10th.

The cheeses now being recalled are:

Sargento Sliced Colby

Sargento Sliced Muenster

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack

Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack

Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese

The following products were included in the first recall on Feb. 10:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.