Usborne Books & More to hold Make-A-Wish benefit

Usborne Books & More is hoping to share their love of books and make wishes come true with their Make-A-Wish benefit.

For one day, 35 percent of the every book purchased will go to Make-A-Wish of North Texas.

The event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Make-A-Wish North Texas Toy Room, located at 1600 South Coulter, Bldg. A, Ste. 100.

