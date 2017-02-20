Indoor Soccer registration gets underway for Kids, Inc.

Spring registration for Kids, Incorporated Indoor Soccer is now open.

Registration includes kids ages 4th through 5th grade and only costs $73 to sign up. The sign-up fee includes 8 games, a t-shirt and an end of season medal.

Payment is due by March 8th and games begin March 20th.

Parents can go online to kidsinc.org and register or get registered by calling 376-5936. Remember to "like" Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo on Facebook to stay up to date on programs, registration and weather cancellations.

