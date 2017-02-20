Multiple stroller injuries lead to massive recall for Britax

More than 670,000 baby strollers are being recalled after 26 reports of children being injured.

The company Britax says their popular B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller with Click-N-Go receivers have a damaged mount that can cause the car seat to fall unexpectedly.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.



The company says consumers should immediately stop using their Click & Go receiver mounts and contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers. Owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached.

Consumers can continue to use their stroller or car seat independently without the car seat attached to the stroller.

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.