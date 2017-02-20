MLK Jr. Black History Banquet will feature APD Police Chief Ed Drain

The Amarillo Branch NAACP will host the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Black History Banquet this Saturday, Feb. 25.

It will feature a keynote address by Chief Ed Drain of the Amarillo Police Department.

Banquet organizers hope to attract all age groups of students with the intention of instilling pride in their cultural heritage.

Tickets range from 12 dollars for middle school and younger to 25 dollars for non-students. Tables of 8 will also be available.

The event will start at noon at the In This Moment venue at 707 S. Polk.

To purchase a ticket or reserve a table call Sharon Anthony at 806-382-8495 or Freda Powell at 806-341-8280.

