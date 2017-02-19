Scammers impersonates Amarillo's Chamber of Commerce
By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, is known for promoting and helping local businesses in town, but scammers are now trying to use their name.
Penni Bentley, with the chamber, said she found out about the scam when she received calls and emails from a couple of her clients.
"We just felt that it was important to us to notify not only our members of the chamber. We have about 1700 members but also anybody that is in our system or maybe they were a member in the past, just to let them know that we are not making phone calls asking you to update your information," she said.
The chamber notified the community of the scam by posting statuses on their Facebook page and sending emails.
It also gave the organization the opportunity to remind the members that they can update their own personal information online.
If the chamber sees something is outdated, they will not contact you by phone but my mail or email.
"We don’t typically do that occasionally. If we get an email address that’s bouncing back or if we think something is wrong, we will call, but you can usually tell on caller I.D. who is calling from the chamber of commerce," Bentley said.
She said that this was not the first time this has happened and probably won’t be the last.
The chamber will continue to do their part to try to put an end to this scam and continue offering their services to the people in the Panhandle.
Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:26:42 GMT
Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith will serve as voting members on the LGC board / Source: KFDA
The group tasked with building the MPEV, Embassy Suites Hotel and downtown parking garage now has two new members who are ready to work on those major downtown Amarillo projects. Before Tuesday evening, three of the seven voting spots on the Local Government Corporation (LGC) board were empty. The group barely had enough people to meet a quorum. The first request made by the new city council last week was to fill the two council member spots on the board as soon as possible. Counc...
The group tasked with building the MPEV, Embassy Suites Hotel and downtown parking garage now has two new members who are ready to work on those major downtown Amarillo projects. Before Tuesday evening, three of the seven voting spots on the Local Government Corporation (LGC) board were empty. The group barely had enough people to meet a quorum. The first request made by the new city council last week was to fill the two council member spots on the board as soon as possible. Counc...