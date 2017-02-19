Scammers impersonates Amarillo's Chamber of Commerce

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, is known for promoting and helping local businesses in town, but scammers are now trying to use their name.



Penni Bentley, with the chamber, said she found out about the scam when she received calls and emails from a couple of her clients.



"We just felt that it was important to us to notify not only our members of the chamber. We have about 1700 members but also anybody that is in our system or maybe they were a member in the past, just to let them know that we are not making phone calls asking you to update your information," she said.



The chamber notified the community of the scam by posting statuses on their Facebook page and sending emails.



It also gave the organization the opportunity to remind the members that they can update their own personal information online.



If the chamber sees something is outdated, they will not contact you by phone but my mail or email.



"We don’t typically do that occasionally. If we get an email address that’s bouncing back or if we think something is wrong, we will call, but you can usually tell on caller I.D. who is calling from the chamber of commerce," Bentley said.



She said that this was not the first time this has happened and probably won’t be the last.



The chamber will continue to do their part to try to put an end to this scam and continue offering their services to the people in the Panhandle.



If you receive any calls from these scammers do not give out any information and report them by either emailing the chamber at chamber@amarillo-chamber.org or calling (806) 373-7800.