Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A woman has died after she was struck by a motorcycle early Sunday morning. 

Amarillo Police responded to the incident just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 3200 block of east I-40. The APD says a woman, later identified as 61-year-old Candice Pogue, was crossing southbound I-40 when she walked in front of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle and was struck.

Police identified the driver as David Nunn, 39. Nunn was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

Pogue died at the scene as a result of her injuries received in the accident. 

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • City council appoints new members to LGC

    City council appoints new members to LGC

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:26:42 GMT
    Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith will serve as voting members on the LGC board / Source: KFDAEddy Sauer and Howard Smith will serve as voting members on the LGC board / Source: KFDA
    The group tasked with building the MPEV, Embassy Suites Hotel and downtown parking garage now has two new members who are ready to work on those major downtown Amarillo projects. Before Tuesday evening, three of the seven voting spots on the Local Government Corporation (LGC) board were empty. The group barely had enough people to meet a quorum. The first request made by the new city council last week was to fill the two council member spots on the board as soon as possible. Counc...
    The group tasked with building the MPEV, Embassy Suites Hotel and downtown parking garage now has two new members who are ready to work on those major downtown Amarillo projects. Before Tuesday evening, three of the seven voting spots on the Local Government Corporation (LGC) board were empty. The group barely had enough people to meet a quorum. The first request made by the new city council last week was to fill the two council member spots on the board as soon as possible. Counc...

  • Abandoned at Birth

    Abandoned at Birth

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:21:57 GMT

    A baby left in a dumpster in the first hours of his life has recovered and is getting ready to celebrate his third birthday. 

    A baby left in a dumpster in the first hours of his life has recovered and is getting ready to celebrate his third birthday. 

  • Clovis man found guilty of police officer shooting

    Clovis man found guilty of police officer shooting

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:42:00 GMT
    SOURCE: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's OfficeSOURCE: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office

    A Clovis man has been found guilty of shooting a police officer.

    A Clovis man has been found guilty of shooting a police officer.

    •   
Powered by Frankly