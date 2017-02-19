Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle

A woman has died after she was struck by a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

Amarillo Police responded to the incident just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 3200 block of east I-40. The APD says a woman, later identified as 61-year-old Candice Pogue, was crossing southbound I-40 when she walked in front of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle and was struck.

Police identified the driver as David Nunn, 39. Nunn was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pogue died at the scene as a result of her injuries received in the accident.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

