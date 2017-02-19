Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle

A baby left in a dumpster in the first hours of his life has recovered and is getting ready to celebrate his third birthday.
A Clovis man has been found guilty of shooting a police officer.
The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management held an active shooter training exercise today.
The Amarillo Police Department has found the family of a child found walking in the street alone.
