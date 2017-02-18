Dalhart man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries is arrested

Dalhart Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a string of burglaries.

Samuel Lucero is in the Dallam/Hartley County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Dalhart Police want thanks the public for being observant as they looked for him.

Officials say there have been multiple burglaries in the last two weeks and surveillance photos captured Lucero at the scene. Police believe there could be others involved.

If you have any information -- call the Dalhart Police Department at 244-5546.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.