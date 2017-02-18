Ceta Canyon mother daughter retreat

Ceta Canyon is hosting a Mother Daughter Retreat.

This is an opportunity to unplug from the busy electronic world of cell phones, social media, and T.V. and enjoy some quality time with moms and daughters. The point is to grow closer and strengthen their special bond.

Activities include craft time, making snacks, hiking, jumping pillow, archer, and fishing.

The retreat is March 24-26th. There is a discount if women register by March 1st. $102 for ages 13 and up and $87 for ages 5-12. For those who register after March 1st prices go up to $112 for ages 13 and up and $97 for ages 5-12.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.