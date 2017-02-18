Drug bust in Carson County

Storm chasing is attracting more visitors from around the world to the area as the hobby grows on media, storm bus tours and reality television shows.
Not many have heard about the Cross Bar Ranch, and only a few people have made the trip to visit and explore this unique piece of land.
Two Amarillo residents have been hospitalized and one suspect has been arrested after a stabbing early this morning in west Amarillo.
Four suspects have been arrested after a burglary early Monday morning.
Amarillo Garden Apartments is hosting a community health fair Tuesday afternoon.
