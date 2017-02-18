Drug bust in Carson County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 145 pounds of marijuana after a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Officials say around 5:50 p.m. Friday a trooper stopped a 2010 Pontiac G6 driving east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. That's when the trooper found multiple tape-wrapped packages of marijuana in the trunk, worth around $880,000.

The DPS says the driver, 23-year-old Stephanie Barron of El Paso, was arrested, charged with felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The DPS said the marijuana was allegedly being taken from El Paso to Oklahoma City.

