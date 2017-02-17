Homer's Backyard Ball is back with no BYOB

Homer's Backyard Ball is returning this spring after taking last year off.

Travis Homer, founder of the Homer's Foundation, said he didn't want to talk about the event two years ago where one attendee died.

He and other team members said last year's hiatus from the Backyard Ball had nothing to do with that.

But he's looking forward to bringing the event back this year for its 20th anniversary on May 20th.

There will be some changes that'll make it a little different this time around.

Homer's Backyard Ball will stay at its original location off I-40 for now, but what you'll experience inside is new.

For safety and liability reasons people can no longer bring their own alcohol to the event.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks on the grounds.

"They're going to keep the drink [prices] low enough that they're not taking advantage of the public," said Casey Berry, long time performer at Homer's Backyard Ball and owner of Hoots Pub. "It's going to be a $3 beer or a $3.50 beer which is just to keep some of the level of drunkenness down."

You'll also see increased security through the APD and a private security company.

Homer said he believes these changes are for the best in the long run and won't stop people from coming.

"There's been a lot of positive reinforcement," he said. "People hated to see Homer's go last year but they're excited that it's back."

To celebrate the 20th anniversary this year, the theme is "Homer's Hometown Reunion," with a focus on local talent and entertainment.

"We're gonna bring in some bands that have been with us a long time, some new bands, and just have fun."

Here are the bands they confirmed Friday afternoon:

To get more local talent involved, berry will be holding a battle of the bands at Hoots starting in March

"We thought it'd be a great idea to give guys that are always wanting to know how you get on the bill at Homer's a chance to compete to [perform at] Homer's."

The winner will be chosen based on audience and online votes, and will open the show at Homer's this year.

Tickets will be available here on or before March 1st.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.