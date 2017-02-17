Ink Life returns to Amarillo

Jessica Loboba from Oklahoma City travelled to Amarillo for her first Ink Life Tour

Dozens of folks are making a permanent mark in Amarillo, at least just for this weekend, for the 7th annual Ink Life Tour.

"90% of the people here are award winning," said Tattoo Artist from Oklahoma City, Jason Tracy. "This is what we're good at."

Tracy is no stranger to the Ink Life Tour, he's been a part of the permanent event for 3 years.

"We make a lot of friends traveling to this event. I have a lot of friends here," said Tracy. "It's like camping for tattooers. Once you're good at it, you can you do it anywhere."

For others, like Jessica Loboba, it's her first time in Amarillo -- travelling from Oklahoma City to check out the event.

"I love tattoos and I love getting tattooed," said Loboba. "I thought it would be fun to travel out of state for the convention. So, I showed up here this morning."

With every passing year, Ink Life gets even bigger in Amarillo, with fans and tattoo artist coming from all over the country to showcase their skills. The event typically draws thousands of people every year.

"Amarillo is absolutely gorgeous and we love the people here," said MC for Ink Life Tour, Synyster Mr. Syxx. "The people really love the tattoos, they love the entertainment that we bring."

Beyond tattoos, there's live music and stunts for the public to enjoy. The event is also bringing something new this year that is expected to draw an even bigger crowd than before.

"We're going to be doing free tattoos, which means we'll be giving away a lot of free tattoos on Sunday."

Syxx is hoping to turn out more than just tattoo fans, saying the art and creativity on display is something everyone of all ages should see.

"This is an event with high-end entertainment and high-end tattooing, as well as a family friendly atmosphere," said Syxx. "A lot of tattoo conventions aren't as family friendly as we try to be."

