Amarillo immigration attorney weighs in on raid rumors

Some Amarilloans are fearful after an apparent proposal was leaked, that the White House says is not true.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says a memo to send out National Guard troops to detain people in the U.S. illegally is not true. But that has not stopped rumors from flying in our area, and a local immigration attorney wants to clear the air.

The Associated Press reported it obtained a copy of an 11-page draft memo that outlines deploying as many as 100,000 National Guard troops around the U.S. to round up people who are in the country illegally. But The White House says the report is "100 percent not true." Spicer says there is "no effort" to use the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants.

These reports, however have caused some alarm, so much that immigration attorney Zelda Vasquez with Whittenburg Law Firm has seen an influx of phone calls.

"Most of the rumors are that immigration is sending agents out in mass to pick people up by going door to door or by having local police officers pull them over for minor infractions and then arrest them and then transfer them to ICE," says Vasquez. "Some of that is true, most of it isn't."

Vasquez says on a smaller scale, illegal immigrants have been arrested and deported for years by ICE and other agencies, when they commit a violation. And she tells us agents do have to have a warrant to go to someone's home to arrest them for an immigration violation.

"If you're eligible to stay here legally, go ahead and apply for that process," says Vasquez. "If you're here legally, don't worry. And if you're petitioning for someone else, just get through the normal legal process and don't panic."

Vasquez says President Trump has the authority to deny certain classes of immigrants into the country. But she also tells us he possess something else.

"He has the power to approve immigration reform and the Republicans control congress. So if they really wanted to, they could work together and fix the system and make it something that is easy to follow."

Today, an official with the Department of Homeland Security said the department is "not considering mobilizing the National Guard."

If you are worried or do not understand the laws on immigration, you are encouraged to contact an immigration lawyer.

