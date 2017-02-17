Burkett not running for re-election

City Councilman Randy Burkett did not file to run for a second term by today's deadline.

He said in an open letter that he made a list of 32 changes he wanted to make as a council member, and completed 30 in his one term on the council.

"We (the residents of Amarillo) now have a new City Manager, Deputy City Manager, City Attorney, Police Chief and Executive Director of our AEDC," he wrote. "City board appointments of new citizens were made, and necessary to rid the past city boards of conflicts of interest. None of the things were easy, or decisions I took lightly."

Read his entire letter below:

Mayor Paul Harpole also chose not to run, but incumbents Elisha Demerson and Mark Nair are.

The race for mayor is the most crowded with Ginger Nelson, Renea Dauntes and James Lowder II set to be on the May 6 ballot.

Place 1 candidates include challenger Elaine Hays and incumbent Elisha Demerson.

James Schenck and Freda Powell are running for Place 2 to which the council appointed Lisa Blake to fill the remainder of Brian Eades' term.

Competitors for Burkett's Place 3 seat are Eddy Sauer and Thomas Warren II.

Place 4 will go to either Howard Smith or incumbent Mark Nair.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.