Missing Amarillo woman possibly taken to New Mexico

The Amarillo Special Crimes Unit now believes Nicole "Nikki" Moore was possibly taken to New Mexico.

The 28 year old was last seen on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2.

Special Crimes is specifically asking anyone who was in the area of I-40 and Soncy on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2 to come forward. Moore's 2003 blue Cadillac CTS was left parked in the westernmost part of the Toys "R" Us parking lot.

If anyone has any information that could shed light on this case, call the Special Crimes Unit at 806-378-9468.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.