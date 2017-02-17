Negotiations set to take place for ownership of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

West Texas A&M (WT) is planning to move forward with negotiations regarding the ownership of the Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

Currently, WT leases the property to Canyon Independent School District (CISD) for two high school teams, that use the stadium as their home field.

By assuming ownership, the school district will be able to meet their growing demand.

"As we continue to grow and the community continues to support Canyon ISD, this stadium is going to be a major icon," said CISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche.

These negotiations will also allow WT to build a stadium on campus.

WT President, Dr. Walter Wendler feels the stadium needs to be within walking distance of the student body.

Preliminary plans put the stadium where the track and soccer fields currently are, just north of Jarrett Hall.

The proposed stadium is estimated to cost around $30 million and be open by the summer of 2019.

It is expected to be shaped like a horseshoe that opens on the south end.

"This may be a classic win-win opportunity, and I think partnerships are the future of the Panhandle," said Wendler. "We can't stand by ourselves. We have to stand together and look ahead and be focused on a positive future."

