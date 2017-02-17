Negotiations set to take place for ownership of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
The Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is preparing for emergency situations this week.
Bahama Buck's is helping out the Palo Duro girl's summer basketball team this week.
A local dentist office spent their Sunday offering free services to children in need.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
