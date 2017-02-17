DOE announces Bonham Middle School will compete in Washington, D.C.

An Amarillo middle school is on the radar in Washington, D.C. after winning the regional round of the 2017 National Science Bowl.

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that Bonham Middle School has secured a spot this spring in the NSB National Finals.

The competition is an academic premier event that sets students from around the country up to succeed in fast growing fields such as science, technology and engineering.

The NSB brings thousands of middle schoolers and high schoolers together competing in a fast-paced question and answer format where they solve technical problems. They also answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space, science, physics and math.

Close to 265,000 students have participated in the national science bowl in it's 26 year history. It is one of the nation's largest science competitions.

The Bonham team is one of 16 middle schools across the country that will compete from April 27th to May 1st in Washington, D.C. If they win, a prize of $1000 will be awarded to them for their schools' science department.

