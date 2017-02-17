Fight Like A Girl Self Defense class this weekend

This weekend women who would like to learn self defense have the opportunity to "Fight Like A Girl." The class is aimed to help women feel safer in the community.

Smith & Son Armory is holding a self defense class for women called Fight Like A Girl.

Instructors of the F.L.A.G. self defense course are able to guarantee women who attend will walk out of the event this weekend with full confidence in your skills.

The 2 day event covers 1 day of hand to hand self defense techniques and 1 day of scenarios developed based on real world situations.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19.

You can reserve a spot in the class by calling 806-223-5881 and paying a $100 dollar deposit.

The seminar is $200 per student. The class will be limited to 20 seats.

- Workout dress for the 18th and everyday wear for the 19th.

- Students are to provide a firearm, hearing/eye protection, and preferred method of carry .

Smith & Son Armory Shooting Complex

4840 Echo

Amarillo, TX 79108



