PetSmart celebrates National Adoption Weekend

This weekend in honor of National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart continues to showcase animals from the SPCA to be adopted by loving families.

The SPCA is a non-profit organization that's been in Amarillo for more than 26 years. Currently there are more than 100 dogs and puppies and 40 cats & kittens in the care of SPCA.

Another way to help the organization if you are not in the position to adopt is by volunteering, becoming a member or donate. They are always looking for support in some area to place each animal in loving care.

This weekend if you are looking to adopt you can head to the Amarillo PetSmart location at 2800 S. Soncy. The adoption event is Friday, Feb. 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dogs and cats are available each day for adoption and the special price for the event is $85.

For more information you can call the Amarillo SPCA at 806-622-0555 or head to www.amarillospca.net

