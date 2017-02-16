Area man faces prison sentence for battery, false imprisonment

A Curry County jury has found a Clovis man guilty of false imprisonment and battery on a household member.

Jeremy Roberts, 38, faces up to 2-and-a-half years in prison after he struck a female victim in the face and would not allow her to leave. The victim was unable to call police until two days later when Roberts left, according to court records.

The incident happened in May 2015.

The sentencing was deferred to a later tonight. The sentence could be enhanced due to Roberts having a prior felony conviction.

