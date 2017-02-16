Dream comes true for AHS cheerleader honored 'Senior Night'

Senior night for Amarillo High cheerleaders was held Tuesday night, during halftime of the last home game of the season.

However, it was more than just a regular game for one cheerleader, it was his dream come true. You see, John Nguyen is an autistic student at Amarillo High, who is known for his intense school spirit at Sandie pep-rallies. Fellow students say that school spirit is exactly what landed him on the cheerleading squad his senior year.

John cheered for the Sandies through football and basketball season this year.

AHS teacher, Andrea Olguin says cheering for his teams is one of John's dreams. He always wanted to be a cheerleader, he loves the girls and loves to cheer. She says he knows every routine and cheer they have. Olguin is thankful his dream came through for him this year and thankful to the AHS cheerleaders and seniors.

John is right in the middle of school spirit at Amarillo High and if you go to any games you'll likely see him dancing. It's not all about sports for John though, he says he also loves music and art.

