One man arrested for aggravated assault after crashing car into home

One man has been arrested after police say he crashed a pickup into a home and fled from officers.

Amarillo police were called to a house in the 4300 block of Alicia around 3:00 a.m. where police said Bradley Eugene Meason, 47, crashed his pickup into a home.

The female occupant of the home told police she had talked to the suspect earlier in the evening at a local restaurant.

She told officers the suspect repeatedly knocked on her door and said if she did not open the door, he would break in. She did not allow him into the home.

Police said the suspect got back into the pickup and crashed through the wall of the home, entering the living room area. He got out of the vehicle and threatened her, then got back into the truck and left the scene.

The suspect was later found in the 7500 block of Hillside. He was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers.

The suspect was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention.

He was transported to the Randall County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

