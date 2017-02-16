Amarillo Police hosting Explorer open house

The Amarillo Police Department is hosting an open house Thursday, Feb.16, for those who are interested in joining the Explorer program.

The purpose of the Amarillo Explorer post is to provide young adults who may be interested in a career in law enforcement with training, competition, service and practical experiences. They have worked with traffic direction, dive team, bomb squad as well as others.

We are going to have new people coming in seeing what the program is about and meeting some of the ones that have been in the program" says Officer Jeb Hilton from APD. "There will also be representatives from departments in the police force who will be working with the Explorers."

Officers work with the Explorers to build character development, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism. From the program the Explorers develop an awareness of the purpose, mission and objectives of the Amarillo Police Department.

Tonight is the Amarillo Police Explorers open house at the Amarillo Civic Center and all are welcome to attend.

They are looking for persons age 14 to 20 years old who have completed the eighth grade. Must be of good moral character and must be passing all classes, willing to be a leader among your peers and in your community and set a good example of citizenship.

There will also be a promotion ceremony for some of the Explorers, and open enrollment for those interested in joining the post.

"There will be some promotion ceremonies for some Explorers who have been there from the start," says Officer Hilton. "Some of them are earning uniforms and patches and some other fun things will be happening tonight."

For more information contact APD Assistant Chief Col. Martin Birkenfeld at 806-378-4252 or visit Amarillo Police Explorers.





Amarillo Civic Center

6:00 p.m. - 9;00 p.m.

Hospitality Room

Entrance 7/ Johnson St. Parking

401 S. Buchanan





Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.