Aluminum in wet dog food cans prompts recall for 'Blue Buffalo'

Dog food maker, Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling certain wet dog food diets after the possibility of aluminum contamination.

The company says a supplier notified them of the problem and say it is affecting a few different flavors of dog food.

The Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight and the Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables in the 12.5 oz. can are two being recalled.

The UPC is "8-40243-10017-0" with a best by date of Aug. 3, 2019 on the bottom of the can.

So far there have been no reports of illness or injury to any pets. However, company officials say if you have the recalled product you should return it for a full refund.

If you have the recalled product, you can return it for a full refund at the store where you purchased it.

