More than 170K cars recalled by Mazda

More than 170 thousand cars are being recalled this morning as Mazda announces a seat defect.

Company officials say the seat can change angles making it hard to drive. They say the seat height adjusters can break or detach from the frame increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes the Mazda 2 subcompact from 2011, the 2010 and 2011 Mazda 3 and the Mazda Speed 3 compacts.

If you drive one of these vehicles affected by the recall, you can contact a local dealer. Dealers will inspect the seat links and either install a reinforcement bracket or replace the whole seat adjustment unit.

The recall is expected to start on March 31.

