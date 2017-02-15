James Schenck announces campaign for Amarillo City Council

James Schenck is known for being pretty vocal at just about every city council meeting and recently for being cursed out by our former interim city manager. He says he's putting all that behind him and focusing on his race to get a seat on city council.

"With your help we can make Amarillo strong, we can make Amarillo greater," said Schenck.

It took several weeks but Wednesday James Schenck decided which of the Amarillo council seats he would like to sit in.

"While I'm stepping in to run for Place Two, I can make no outstanding statements of all the things I will try do for you," said Schenck.

Often referring to himself as an "advocate for the people", Schenck addressed a small group this afternoon claiming his candidacy. He touched on issues he thinks have been neglected -- like controlling wasteful spending, maintaining streets and utilities, and decreasing the city's debt and property taxes.

"I can assure you I won't just go along to get along vote because we've had that several decades," said Schenck. "That's highly overrated and lacking principle in my opinion."

Schenck filled his application Wednesday morning and will face off against Freda Powell for Place Two.

Over all, there are six new candidates for city council. Ginger Nelson and Renea Dauntes are in the running for mayor. Dr. Eddy Sauer, a life-long Amarillo resident and local dentist, is running for Place Three. Howard Smith announced his candidacy for Place Four for last month.

Elijah Demerson is the only council member seeking re-election at this time, it's unclear if Mark Nair and Randy Burkett will also re-run.

Regardless of the race and whose in it, Schenck says it's all about making this city a little stronger.

" ... and by stronger I mean a solvent city, I mean one that's paying their bills," said Schenck.

The final day to send in an application is Friday, February 17th.

