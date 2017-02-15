Downtown construction projects making progress

The renovation of two historical buildings in downtown Amarillo is moving quickly.

The City of Amarillo has approved building permits to continue the final stages of construction on the historical Woolworth building.

The old Levines department store also received historic tax credits for its renovation.

With these steps complete, the two properties have announced the next stages of construction.

The redevelopment of the Woolworth building is costing more than $1 million and will bring Moondoggy's Pizza, a seafood restaurant called Off the Hook and a jazz club to downtown Amarillo. All three are expected to open this summer.

The next step is to renovate the downstairs of the building and also add valet parking.

"We've done most of the demolition earlier. We've just completed all of our redraws and plans and we have gotten the green light from the city with the building permit. So now we are under construction once again," said Joe Bob McCartt, a real estate broker & developer.

The redevelopment of the Levines building will focus on keeping the building as authentic as possible. The goal is to retain the 1920 and 1930's interior and exterior to highlight the over 18 ft. ceiling.

To fill the space, a bakery will be added along with professional office space.

The next phase of construction is now being discussed to add 62 parking spaces.

"We also have permission to take down the Blackburn building on Polk street and we are going to create parking from where that building is and that vacant portion to the south into additional parking," said McCartt.

The renovations are expected to cost about $8 million. The Levines project is currently in its early stages but will be open to the public as soon as November or December of this year.

