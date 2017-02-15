$1,000 reward offered for info on area fugitives - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

$1,000 reward offered for info on area fugitives

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) -

Curry County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of two wanted individuals.

Kimberly Moore is wanted for trafficking controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Terrence Jones is also wanted for trafficking controlled substances, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

If you have any information on these individuals, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

