Special Crimes takes over search for missing woman

Special Crimes is now investigating the disappearance of a woman first reported as missing by police earlier this month.

Authorities now believe the woman, Nicole Moore, 28, was last seen at an unnamed storage facility on Dec. 1 or 2. She was officially reported missing on Dec. 6.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information about Moore or the storage facility to contact them at 378.9468 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Moore's car was found parked outside a business on Jan. 6. She is 5' 7', with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 135 pounds.

Moore has tattoos including the name “Hjarian” on her neck, “Andrew” on her right ankle, and a tattoo of a heart on her wrist.

