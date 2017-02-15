United Way making final push for fundraising goal

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced that the community has donated $3.8 million to the 2016-2017 annual campaign, but are short of its $4.5 million goal.

“Each and every day, the volunteers and staff of the United Way work to make a better life for people we will never meet," says United Way of Amarillo and Canyon Executive Director Katie Noffsker.

"We are grateful for the generous support of companies and individuals that have joined us in our work by stepping up to make a difference in our community, and there is still work to be done. It is vital to us that we communicate to the public how important every donated dollar is to someone in need.”

The organizations partner agencies depend on campaign dollars each year to reach, if not surpass, its annual campaign goal so that they can serve the community. The money gets distributed to more than 33 different programs provided by 19 different nonprofit agencies throughout Amarillo and Canyon.

This includes after-school and child care programs, disaster services, transportation for the elderly, community meals and help for victims of domestic violence.

If the organization misses that goal they will be forced to make funding cuts to the programs they support at a time when agency requests are up 30% from last year.

Those who wish to donate have several options. One way is text SUPPORT to 30306. A text will be sent back and a link to a mobile app will allow individuals to make a donation from anywhere using their smartphone. Another way to donate is visit www.unitedwayama.org and click on “Donate”, or call 806-376-6359 to donate over the phone.

The final campaign total will be announced at the Victory Gala on March 11.

“We need your help. Change doesn’t happen alone. Together, we can do more than any of us can do on our own,” said Noffsker. “Live United is our goal. It is a constant reminder that when we reach out a hand to one, we influence the condition of all. To live better, we must Live United.”

United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future for the Amarillo and Canyon communities.

