Multiple cheese products test positive for listeria contaminatio - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Multiple cheese products test positive for listeria contamination

Source: fda.gov Source: fda.gov
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

MDS Foods Inc., of Massillon, OH is recalling multiple products some of which were found to be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes and other products which may have the potential to be contaminated with the bacteria. 

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, supplied MDS Foods with Colby and Colby Jack minihorn cheeses that have been found to be contaminated with the pathogenic organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. At the time of this release, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).

MDS Foods, Inc. is committed to food safety and providing our customers with the highest quality products. MDS Foods, Inc. has also recalled potentially affected products that were packaged on the same production lines in our Tullahoma, TN. Facility as the affected product.

MDS Foods, Inc. is working diligently with the FDA and TN Department Agriculture as well as closely monitoring the information from our affected cheese supplier. We will continue to posts updates to this recall if more information becomes available.

Affected and potentially affected products were distributed by MDS Foods Inc. under multiple brand labels and distributed nationwide. Please refer to the list below.

- Online -

https://www.mdsfoods.com/single-post/021117Recall

Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier

MDS Foods 
Item #

Brand

Description

Product Size

Piece UPC Code

Case UPC Code

Date Code

55209

Amish
Classics

Colby Deli (Mini) Horn

6 lb

8 28653 552093

00 8 28653 55209 3

Sell by: May 17, 2017

55241

Amish
Classics

Colby RW Fullmoon

Approx. 8 oz

8 28653 55241 3

00 8 28653 55241 3

Best if used by:
07/10/17

7/4/2017

6/4/2017

5/19/2017

55245

Amish
Classics

Colby EW Fullmoon

8 oz

8 28653 55245 1

00 8 28653 55245 1

Best if used by:

7/10/2017

7/4/2017

6/3/2017

5/19/2017

55831

Deli
Readi

Colby Mini
Cheese Slices

2 lb pack

6 34660 62859 7

00 6 34660 62859 7

Best if used by:
05/02/2017

4/22/2017

55553

Deli
Made EZ

Colby Cheese
Slices

1.5 lb pack

8 28653 55554 4

00 8 28653 55553 7

335-16

18755

Meijer

Colby Jack Mini
Horn

6 lb

710917 18755

7 10917 18755

Sell by Date:
05/02/17

55755

Meijer

Colby Mini Horn

6 lb

710917 55755

7 10917 55755

Sell by Date:
05/02/17

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination

MDS Foods Item #

Brand

Description

Product
Size

Piece UPC Code

Case UPC Code

Date Code

55244

Amish 
Classics

Colby RW 
Halfmoon

Approx. 
8 oz

N/A

0 08 28653 55244 4

Best if used by: 
07/10/2017

55758

Meijer

Colby EW Halfmoon

8 oz

7 13733 34047 2

0 07 13733 34047 2

Best if used by:
07/10/2017

18244

Amish
Classics

Colby Jack RW Halfmoon

Approx.
8 oz

N/A

00828653182443

Best if used by:
07/10/2017

18758

Meijer

Colby Jack 
EW Halfmoon Chunk

8 oz

713733340588

00713733340588

Best if used by: 
07/10/2017

18241

Amish 
Classics

Colby Jack 
RW Fullmoon

Approx. 
8 oz

N/A

0 08 28653 18241 2

Best if used by: 
07/10/2017

18245

Amish 
Classics

Colby Jack 
EW Fullmoon

8 oz

828653182450

00828653182450

Best if used by: 
07/10/2017

28245

Amish 
Classics

Cheddar 
EW Fullmoon

8 oz

828653282457

00828653282457

Best if used by: 
07/10/2017
07/04/2017

73705

Lipari Old 
Tyme

Swiss 
Sandwich
Cut

Approx 
8.5 lbs

N/A

00828653737056

Best if used by: 
07/04/2017

10241

Amish
Classics

Jalapeno RW Fullmoon

Approx.
8 oz

N/A

0 08 28653 10241 0

Best if used by:
07/04/2017

10245

Amish 
Classics

Jalapeno 
EW Fullmoon

8 oz

828653102458

00828653102458

Best if used by: 
07/04/2017

18830

Deli Readi

Colby Jack 
St Pk 1oz Halfmoon Slice

1 lb

6 34660 62875 7

006 34660 62875 7

Best if used by: 
05/02/2017

10831

Deli Readi

Jalapeno St 
Pk 1oz Slice

2 lb pack

6 34660 62878 8

0 06 34660 62878 8

Best if used by: 
04/22/2017

26831

Deli Readi

Hot Pepper St Pk 1oz Slice

2 lb pack

6 34660 62868 9

0 06 34660 62868 9

Best if used by:
04/22/2017

26555

Deli 
Made EZ

Hot Pepper 
St Pk .5oz
Slice

1.5 lb 
pack

8 28653 26555 9

0 08 28653 26555 9

Best if used by: 
04/22/2017

28747

Duck Deli

Cheddar St 
Pk .75oz
Slice

1.5 lb 
pack

8 28653 28747 6

0 08 28653 28747 6

Production Date: 
358-16

28545

Deli
Made EZ

Cheddar St Pk .75oz Slice

2.0 lb pack

8 28653 28545 8

0 08 28653 28545 8

Best if used by:
04/22/2017

28555

Deli
Made EZ

Ched Mild Stk Pk .5oz Slice

1.5 lb pack

8 28653 28555 7

0 08 28653 28555 7

Best if used by:
04/22/2017

55830

Deli Readi

Colby St Pk
1oz 
Halfmoon
Slices

1.0 lb pack

6 34660 62872 6

0 06 34660 62872 6

Best if used by:
04/22/2017

55703

Old Tyme

Colby EW Halfmoon

8 oz

0 94776 10227 3

0 00 41563 26105 7

Best if used by:
06/03/2017

10555                     Deli Made EZ          Jalapeno Jack St Pk .5oz Slice   1.5 lb pack    8 28653 10555 8       Best if used by: 
 

                                                                                                                                0 08 28653 10555 8      03/30/2017                                                                             

Source: fda.gov

Powered by Frankly