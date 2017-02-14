Collision in Randall County kills Amarillo woman

An Amarillo woman is dead following a collision in Randall County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two vehicles crashed Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. on FM-2590 approximately 2 miles north of Canyon.

Troopers said Tito Viernes, 69, of Bovina, was driving south on FM-2590 when Amy Cash, 49, of Amarillo made a U-turn in front of Viernes. She was struck on the driver side and was pronounced dead on scene.

Viernes and his passenger, Evangelina Reyes-Varela, 73, of Bovina, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

All occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The road conditions were wet and no other vehicles were involved.

